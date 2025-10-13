TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) has implemented two projects, named Qanun and Qamus, aimed at supporting parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening linguistic unity across the Turkic world.

According to Report, TÜRKPA Secretary-General Ambassador Mehmet Süreyya Er explained that the Qanun project is a digital platform that consolidates legislative texts from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, providing services in five languages: Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and English. The platform offers features such as document search, filtering, tagging, and the creation of personalized work files.

The second TÜRKPA project, Qamus, enables comparative research of the vocabulary of Turkic languages.

This project is a digital dictionary encompassing Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Turkmen, Bashkir, Tatar, and Uyghur.

Access to these projects is available through turkpa.org, qanun.turkpa.org и qamus.turkpa.org.