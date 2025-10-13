Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

    Region
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 12:37
    TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

    The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) has implemented two projects, named Qanun and Qamus, aimed at supporting parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening linguistic unity across the Turkic world.

    According to Report, TÜRKPA Secretary-General Ambassador Mehmet Süreyya Er explained that the Qanun project is a digital platform that consolidates legislative texts from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, providing services in five languages: Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and English. The platform offers features such as document search, filtering, tagging, and the creation of personalized work files.

    The second TÜRKPA project, Qamus, enables comparative research of the vocabulary of Turkic languages.

    This project is a digital dictionary encompassing Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Turkmen, Bashkir, Tatar, and Uyghur.

    Access to these projects is available through turkpa.org, qanun.turkpa.org и qamus.turkpa.org.

    Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) Mehmet Süreyya Er
    TÜRKPA Türk dünyasında dil birliyinə töhfə verməyi hədəfləyən iki layihə hazırlayıb
    ТЮРКПА подготовил проекты, направленные на содействие языковому единству в тюркском мире

    Latest News

    13:13

    bp: Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

    Energy
    13:01

    ADB announces tender for Baku Metro decarbonization project

    Finance
    13:00

    Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

    Infrastructure
    12:47

    Foreigners of Turkic origin to be able to work in Türkiye on equal basis with country's citizens

    Region
    12:46

    Azerbaijan's economy grows over 1%

    Finance
    12:41

    President awards group of railway workers

    Domestic policy
    12:38

    Over 176,000 vehicles used North-South corridor so far this year

    Foreign policy
    12:37

    TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

    Region
    12:32

    Kaja Kallas: Trump made peace in Middle East possible

    Other countries
    All News Feed