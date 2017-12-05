Turkmenistan to sue Iran in International Court of Arbitration

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmenistan is going to sue Iran in the International Court of Arbitration.

Report informs citing the Turkmen media, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow ordered to prepare documents for appeal to the Court.

Notably, from January 1, "Turkmengaz", despite the agreements reached on the eve, stopped supplying gas to Iran, demanding payment of a debt ($ 1.8 billion). Iran requires a review of the debt amount.

Notably, Turkmen media outlets for first time reported on natural gas dispute with Iran.