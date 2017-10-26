Turkmen president signs pardon of 1636 convicts

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow signed a pardon decree on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

Report informs citing the Neytralniy Turkmenistan newspaper, head of the state pardoned 1636 convicts.

Among them are also foreign nationals.

Berdimuhamedow announced the pardon decision at a meeting of Turkmenistan government. But the number of pardoned foreign nationals was not separately indicated.

On the occasion of national holidays in Turkmenistan a pardon decree is signed several times a year. Last time such decree was signed on the occasion of Ramadan holiday in June. 1029 prisoners were pardoned.

The independence day of Turkmenistan is marked on October 26-27.