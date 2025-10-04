Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace plan

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 16:27
    Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's peace plan, Report informs.

    Erdogan emphasized ongoing efforts to end the two-year conflict in Gaza:

    "We have mobilized all our resources. Yesterday, our main discussion with Donald Trump was about Gaza. We laud Hamas' response to Trump's peace plan. If both sides responsibly fulfill their duties, this war can end. Türkiye is ready to do its part," he said.

    The president also announced that the Global Sumud Flotilla passengers are being brought to Türkiye:

    "They are not only coming from Türkiye but also from Malaysia and various other countries. These passengers will take their places among the arriving convoy. I believe they will land in Istanbul within the next hour."

    Türkiyə HƏMAS-ın Trampın sülh planına cavabını alqışlayıb

