Türkiye continues investigating C-130 crash near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

Türkiye continues its investigation into the crash of a military transport aircraft C-130 that occurred in November near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said, Report informs via TRT.

He said the examination of the black box from the crashed plane is ongoing at TUSAŞ. The minister emphasized that C-130 aircraft are considered among the safest in the world and are operated by around 70 countries.

Yaşar Güler noted that following the crash, Türkiye sent all C-130 aircraft in service with its air force for inspection. "After the inspection is completed, the operation of these aircraft will continue," he added.

"The black box of the crashed plane is still being studied at TUSAŞ. The accident investigation commission continues its work, and the investigation is not yet complete. Whatever the outcome, we will share it with the public with full transparency," the minister said.