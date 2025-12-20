Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Türkiye continues investigating C-130 crash near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Region
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 13:05
    Türkiye continues investigating C-130 crash near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Türkiye continues its investigation into the crash of a military transport aircraft C-130 that occurred in November near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said, Report informs via TRT.

    He said the examination of the black box from the crashed plane is ongoing at TUSAŞ. The minister emphasized that C-130 aircraft are considered among the safest in the world and are operated by around 70 countries.

    Yaşar Güler noted that following the crash, Türkiye sent all C-130 aircraft in service with its air force for inspection. "After the inspection is completed, the operation of these aircraft will continue," he added.

    "The black box of the crashed plane is still being studied at TUSAŞ. The accident investigation commission continues its work, and the investigation is not yet complete. Whatever the outcome, we will share it with the public with full transparency," the minister said.

    C-130 Azerbaijan-Georgia border Yaşar Güler investigation
    Yaşar Güler: Türkiyə Azərbaycan sərhədləri yaxınlığında təyyarə qəzasının araşdırılmasını davam etdirir
    Яшар Гюлер: Турция продолжает расследование крушения самолета C-130 у границ Азербайджана

    Latest News

    13:55

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro welcomes Washington agreements

    Other
    13:47

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperation

    Foreign policy
    13:43

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028

    Other countries
    13:35

    Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flights

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transport

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in Montenegro

    Domestic policy
    13:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groups

    Foreign policy
    13:08

    Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 months

    Business
    All News Feed