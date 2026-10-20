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    Value of SOFAZ investment portfolio reaches $74B

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:42
    Value of SOFAZ investment portfolio reaches $74B

    The value of the investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) as of October 1 of this year stood at $74.003 billion, which is $3.841 billion, or 5.5%, more than on October 1 of last year, Report informs referring to the Fund.

    According to the data, currently 70.9% of SOFAZ's investments ($52.467 billion) are denominated in US dollars - up 3.1 percentage points compared to a year earlier.

    The share of the euro in the investment portfolio decreased by 3.2 percentage points to 16.8% ($10.993 billion). The share of the British pound sterling contracted by 0.1 p.p. to 4.8% ($2.555 billion), while the share of the Chinese yuan remained unchanged at 2.3% ($11.615 billion). The share of the Japanese yen grew by 0.1 p.p. to 1.5% ($169.479 million), and the share of other foreign currencies rose by 0.1 p.p. to 3.7% ($2.744 billion in dollar equivalent).

    As of October 1, SOFAZ's total assets amounted to $74.004 billion, up 5.5% compared to a year earlier.

    SOFAZ Investment portfolio
    ARDNF-in investisiya portfelində dolların payı 71 %-ə çatıb
    Долларовые активы в инвестпортфеле ГНФАР достигли $52,5 млрд
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