Japarov: Bishkek and Baku should consistently implement agreements reached

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Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan should consistently implement the agreements reached, including the agreement on allied relations signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova in Bishkek.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential press service, cited by Report, the sides discussed prospects for further developing cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, energy and transport.

"The head of state emphasised the special nature of allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, noting the importance of consistently implementing the agreements reached, including the agreement on allied relations signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year," the statement said.

In turn, Gafarova conveyed greetings and best wishes from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to his Kyrgyz counterpart and the people of Kyrgyzstan.

The speaker of the Milli Majlis also highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, including interparliamentary cooperation, and stressed the importance of further strengthening ties between the two countries.