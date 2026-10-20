Azerbaijan to invest $600 million in strengthening power grids

Azerbaijan"s investment in renewable energy projects and power grid development is expected to total around $2.6 billion by 2027, including $600 million to strengthen the grid infrastructure, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper.

Report quotes him as saying the development of green energy involves not only building solar and wind power plants but also integrating the electricity they generate into the country's power system. To this end, transmission networks are being strengthened, energy storage systems are being established, and modern control technologies are being introduced.

Shahbazov said construction of the 500/330/10 kV Navoi substation is ongoing. In Jabrayil, the 330 kV Shafag substation with a capacity of 560 MVA and the 220/110/10 kV New Sangachal substation with a capacity of 750 MVA have been commissioned. The latter is designed to transmit electricity generated by the Shafag hydropower plant to the Sangachal terminal through the Virtual Energy Transmission Mechanism.

In addition, construction of the 33/110 kV Ufug-Shams substation with a capacity of 200 MVA has been completed in Jabrayil. To integrate the electricity into the power system, a 12-kilometre, double-circuit 110 kV overhead transmission line connecting the Jabrayil substation to the Nobel hydropower plant has been laid.