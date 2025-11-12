Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 09:59
A search-and-rescue and accident investigation team from Türkiye has begun examining the wreckage of the military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia, in coordination with local authorities, according to the statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Report informs.
All crew members of the Turkish Air Force's C-130 military transport aircraft were killed in the crash. The wreckage was scattered across near the Kolagiri Monastery and was first discovered by local residents.
In addition, a criminal case has been launched in Georgia regarding possible violations of aviation safety. The investigation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with direct support from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
Latest News
10:12
ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policyBusiness
10:12
CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)Finance
10:05
ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026Business
09:59
Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckageRegion
09:58
Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law stateDomestic policy
09:54
Photo
Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crashRegion
09:52
Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the timeDomestic policy
09:45
ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challengesBusiness
09:38