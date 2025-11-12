Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage

A search-and-rescue and accident investigation team from Türkiye has begun examining the wreckage of the military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia, in coordination with local authorities, according to the statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Report informs.

All crew members of the Turkish Air Force's C-130 military transport aircraft were killed in the crash. The wreckage was scattered across near the Kolagiri Monastery and was first discovered by local residents.

In addition, a criminal case has been launched in Georgia regarding possible violations of aviation safety. The investigation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with direct support from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.