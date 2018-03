Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces special forces Zekai Aksakallı has visited Jarabulus district of Syria, which freed from the ISIS.

Report informs citing Haber7, he visited Turkish special forces in Jarabulus.

Notably, Zekai Aksakallı has led the special forces preventing July 15 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in Turkey.