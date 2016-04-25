Turkish President's spokesperson: 'We are ready to normalize relations with Russia'

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey is ready to normalize relations with Russia'.

Report informs citing TASS, press-secretary of the Administration of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said at weekly briefing, April 25.

'We call Russia for diplomatic solution to the problem occurring after the incident on November 24 last year. Our proposal is still valid. Unfortunately, Russian meets our offer with unfounded allegations. We hold meetings of certain ranks. We hope in intensification of the talks and meetings. Sacrificing strong and developing relations between Turkey and Russia to an incident is unacceptable', Ibrahim Kalın said.