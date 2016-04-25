 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President's spokesperson: 'We are ready to normalize relations with Russia'

    'We hold meetings of certain ranks'

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey is ready to normalize relations with Russia'.

    Report informs citing TASS, press-secretary of the Administration of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said at weekly briefing, April 25.

    'We call Russia for diplomatic solution to the problem occurring after the incident on November 24 last year. Our proposal is still valid. Unfortunately, Russian meets our offer with unfounded allegations. We hold meetings of certain ranks. We hope in intensification of the talks and meetings. Sacrificing strong and developing relations between Turkey and Russia to an incident is unacceptable', Ibrahim Kalın said. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi