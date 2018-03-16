Turkish president: Hey, European parliament, there is nothing you can tell us on this

© REUTERS

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Hey, European Parliament, what are you doing? You should be honest … There is nothing the European Parliament can tell us on this”.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the conference of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Erzurum Province.

“Keep that mind with you. It was us that hosted 3.5 million Syrians in 7 years. If we opened the doors and send them to Europe, you would seek a hole to escape. We have shown humanity. You do not understand humanity. The decisions you make come from this ear, and it comes from one of them. Your statement will go in one ear and out the other”.