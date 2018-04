Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the youth wing of the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) Zafer Chubukchu appointed 26th advisor to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Zafer Chubukchu was born in 1986. He was educated in English in Middle East Technical University.

The 25th adviser of president of Turkish president Erdogan appointed Aisha Turkmenoglu, who worked in one of the parliamentary committees.