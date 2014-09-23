​Turkish Parliament Speaker: Armenian Genocide biggest lie in history

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Armenian genocide” is the greatest slander in history. Report informs citing Anadolu News Agency, this was stated by Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Chairman Cemil Cicek.

"There was no Armenian genocide, and this is a slander against the history of Turkey,” Cicek said. “Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey’s predecessor - the Ottoman Empire allegedly carried out “genocide” against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915. The Armenians, increasing their propaganda of the so-called genocide in the world, have achieved its recognition by parliaments of some countries,” he issued.