Turkish military plane crash : 2 pilots dead

5 March, 2015 13:47

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military plane crashed during a training exercises Turaz Falcons 2015, in the central Turkish province of Konya. Report informs citing the CNNTürk the battle-plane F-4E 2020 belonged to the Turkish Air Force. Two pilots died in a crash.