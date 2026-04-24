Turkish MFA: Peace in South Caucasus - response to attempts to incite hatred

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has stated that the climate of peace and reconciliation emerging in the Southern Caucasus is a vigorous response - from those who aspire to see the region become a place of stability and cooperation - to those who try to generate hostility from history, Report informs.

"In the debate regarding the events of 1915, the parties share a clear stance in objecting to the political exploitation of this issue.

On the contrary, it is observed that some third country politicians seek to exploit this issue for their narrow political interests or attempt to cover up their own responsibilities.

Türkiye, which has harbored the strongest examples of a culture of coexistence for centuries, opened its archives and proposed to establish a Joint History Commission with a view to researching the events of 1915 in a just and objective manner. This proposal remains on the table," reads the statement.

"We invite third parties with constructive intentions to support the efforts towards reaching a shared and just memory, and the recently developed positive atmosphere of dialogue," the ministry added.