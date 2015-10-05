 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Turkish jets harassed by unidentified MIG-29

    Two F-16 jets were harassed by a MIG-29 plane, whose nationality could not be identified

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish F-16 jets were harassed by an unidentified MIG-29 aircraft on the Syrian border a day after a Russian fighter plane violated Turkish airspace, the military said on Monday.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, "Two F-16 jets were harassed by a MIG-29 plane - whose nationality could not be identified - for a total of five minutes and 40 seconds," the army said in a statement, saying the incident took place on Sunday.

    Turkey said earlier its F-16 jets had on Saturday intercepted a Russian fighter plane which violated Turkish air space near the Syrian border, forcing the aircraft to turn back.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi