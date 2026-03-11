Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 10:30
    The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, visited the underground mines of Anglo Asian Mining (AAM), the operator of gold deposits in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of Yel Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday), the third Tuesday before Novruz holiday, the diplomat said on X.

    According to Report, he noted that AAM makes a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's mining sector and to the supply of critical minerals for the global energy transition.

    "I spent the Wind Tuesday at the underground mines of Anglo Asian Mining. Their efficient and responsible gold and copper production contributes to providing minerals for the ‘Net Zero' transition, making the company a leading exporter in Azerbaijan's non‑oil and gas sector," the ambassador stated.

    Britaniya səfiri Yel çərşənbəsini "Anglo Asian Mining"in mədənlərində keçirib
    Посол Великобритании провел "Йел Чершенбеси" на шахтах ААМ

