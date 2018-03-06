Turkish FM will pay an official visit to Russia and US

© Report

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a three-day official visit to Russia on March 12.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Turkish Foreign Ministry (MFA) spokesperson Hami Aksoy said.

Aksoy said that Turkey attaches a great importance to relations with Russia: "Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Russia between March 12 and 14, and later will travel to US on March 14 to meet with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Washington, March 18.

On March 8-9, Turkish and US delegates will meet to take concrete steps on retrieving weapons provided to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.