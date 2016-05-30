Turkish Embassy to Libya reopens

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Embassy in the capital Tripoli (Libya) will be reopened.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the country's FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has paid a visit to Libya on May 30 in regard with reopening of the embassy.

According to the information, during the visit, Turkish diplomat will meet with Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, President of the Libyan Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, which has been established under an agreement on March 30, 2016, and Foreign Minister Mohammed Tahir Siyala.

Notably, officials of Turkish Embassy to Libya have been evacuated from the country due to deteriorating security situation in 2014 and the diplomatic body was closed.