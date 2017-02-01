Turkish Deputy Premier: Visa ban decision contrary to US traditions

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "US visa decision is contrary to the traditions of this country".

Report informs citing Haber7, Deputy Turkish PM Veysi Kaynak said commenting on the decision signed by US President Donald Trump.

"There are 3 million refugees in Turkey. Most of them are Syrians. Palestinians, Iraqis, Afghans, even Armenians are among refugees in Turkey. We treat them as a whole, just as a human being. We care about their education and future. This is due to our culture and historical roots. US visa decision is contrary to the traditions of this country", he said.

Notably, on January 27, US President Donald Trump has signed an order, banning entry of citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia to the United States within 90 days.