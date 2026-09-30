Turkish Defense Ministry shares video from military exercise in Azerbaijan

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Units participating in the Power of Unity – 2026 military exercise involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have enhanced their joint capabilities in infiltration operations training.

According to Report, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense shared a video of the exercise on X.

"Coordination and solidarity are being strengthened through joint exercises," the ministry said.

The Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise is underway in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

The three-phase exercise is being conducted at the Gizilgaya Training Center in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region, the Garabaghlar Training Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea