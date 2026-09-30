Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Turkish Defense Ministry shares video from military exercise in Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 07:48
    Turkish Defense Ministry shares video from military exercise in Azerbaijan

    Units participating in the Power of Unity – 2026 military exercise involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have enhanced their joint capabilities in infiltration operations training.

    According to Report, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense shared a video of the exercise on X.

    "Coordination and solidarity are being strengthened through joint exercises," the ministry said.

    The Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise is underway in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

    The three-phase exercise is being conducted at the Gizilgaya Training Center in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region, the Garabaghlar Training Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea

    Power of Unity Military exercises Joint exercises Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense
    Video
    Türkiyə MMN Azərbaycanda keçirilən hərbi təlimdən videoçarx paylaşıb
    Video
    Азербайджан, Турция и Узбекистан проводят совместные учения "Сила единства – 2026"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed