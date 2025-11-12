Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 09:54
    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the crash of a C-130 cargo plane in Georgia, Report informs, citing the ministry's statement.

    "On November 11, a C-130 military cargo aircraft crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border, resulting in the deaths of 20 of our soldiers. ... search-and-rescue operations and investigations into the crash site were launched in coordination with Georgian authorities," the statement said.

    Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, also issued a message regarding the incident: "Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when the C-130 military cargo plane flying from Azerbaijan to our country crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I extend my condolences to the families of our martyrs and to our nation."

    plane crash military aircraft Turkiye Turkish Ministry of National Defense Yaşar Güler
    Photo
    Türkiyə Milli Müdafiə Nazirliyi təyyarə qəzasında 20 hərbçinin öldüyünü təsdiqləyib
    Photo
    Минобороны Турции подтвердило гибель 20 военнослужащих в авиакатастрофе

    Latest News

    10:12

    ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policy

    Business
    10:12

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)

    Finance
    10:05

    ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026

    Business
    09:59

    Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage

    Region
    09:58

    Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law state

    Domestic policy
    09:54
    Photo

    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    Region
    09:52

    Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the time

    Domestic policy
    09:45

    ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challenges

    Business
    09:38

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    Other
    All News Feed