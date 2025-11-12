Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the crash of a C-130 cargo plane in Georgia, Report informs, citing the ministry's statement.

"On November 11, a C-130 military cargo aircraft crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border, resulting in the deaths of 20 of our soldiers. ... search-and-rescue operations and investigations into the crash site were launched in coordination with Georgian authorities," the statement said.

Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, also issued a message regarding the incident: "Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when the C-130 military cargo plane flying from Azerbaijan to our country crashed near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I extend my condolences to the families of our martyrs and to our nation."