Turkish Cabinet to discuss Strait of Hormuz situation, impact on energy markets

Türkiye"s Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will address the escalating situation in the Middle East and its implications for the country, as well as developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global energy markets.

Report informs, citing Hurriyet, that the meeting will take place March 24 at the Beştepe Presidential Complex.

Officials will review measures taken following Iranian missile attacks that were intercepted over Turkish airspace. The discussion is expected to cover the current defense infrastructure and the need for additional precautions.

The cabinet will also examine conditions in the Strait of Hormuz and the potential consequences of its closure for global energy supplies. Additional steps to protect the domestic market from rising global oil prices and to maintain price stability will be considered.

Ministers will be briefed on Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The report will include the activities of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently toured Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, and held phone discussions with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and other international partners.