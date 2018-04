Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish border crossing points were given special instructions due to possible escape of the pro-coup soldiers.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency.

According to the agency, Turkish forces had got an information that members of Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO) are planning to escape from the country: "Therefore, the border checkpoints now work in a special regime".