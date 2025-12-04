Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Region
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 18:39
    Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in Vienna

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a brief talk in Vienna during the 32nd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Report informs via Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    Mirzoyan also spoke with several counterparts from participating countries.

    The Armenian MFA did not disclose details of the talks with Hakan Fidan.

    Türkiyə və Ermənistan XİN başçıları Vyanada ayaqüstü görüş keçiriblər
    Главы МИД Турции и Армении провели встречу на ногах в Вене

