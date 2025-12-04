Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in Vienna
Region
- 04 December, 2025
- 18:39
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a brief talk in Vienna during the 32nd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Report informs via Armenian Foreign Ministry.
Mirzoyan also spoke with several counterparts from participating countries.
The Armenian MFA did not disclose details of the talks with Hakan Fidan.
Latest News
19:20
NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'Business
19:07
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in BakuMilitary
18:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcareHealth
18:39
Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in ViennaRegion
18:20
Kyrgyzstan to use Pakistani ports to access regional and global marketsRegion
18:07
Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from TürkiyeBusiness
17:59
Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in educationForeign policy
17:55
Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peaceForeign policy
17:54