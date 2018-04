Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The official visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Turkey has today started.

Report informs, on April 4, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Rouhani at his residency.

During the meeting, the issues related to bilateral relations were discussed.

Thereafter, the trilateral meeting will be held between Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents to mull the situation in Syria.