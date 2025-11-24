Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to advance goals of OTS 2040 strategy

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will continue its work to implement the tasks outlined in the Organization of Turkic States' (OTS) development strategy through 2040, President of the Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said in Astana, Report informs.

"We - the Turkic world - must remain united so that the ideas and goals set by our heads of state, particularly within key documents such as the Turkic World – 2040 Strategy and the Turk Time program, can be successfully realized. Our Foundation will continue its efforts to fulfill these tasks," Raimkulova stated.

She noted that, toward this goal, the Foundation is among the organizers of the "Әлем әуені" (Melody of the World) international art festival, which began today in Astana and features masters and scholars from across the Turkic world.

Raimkulova added that the event holds significant importance for the broader Turkic community.