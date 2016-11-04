 Top
    Turkey suspends mobile phone access to social networks

    Reason is assumed to be related to recent anti-terror operations in Turkey

    Istanbul. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mobile phone access to social networks suspended in Turkey.

    Report informs, at present, access to Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Youtube by using mobile phones is not available.

    Access is possible only through computers.

    No official statement was made regarding reason for the restriction. However, it is assumed to be due to the recent anti-terror operations in Turkey.

    Notably, on the night of November 3 to 4, Turkish police have conducted operation against the People's Democratic Party (HDP), which mostly represents Kurds . As a result, 12 MPs, including the co-chairs were arrested.

    They are suspected of terrorist activity.

