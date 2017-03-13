Turkey sends two diplomatic notes to Netherlands

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Government called Chargé d'affaires of the Netherlands embassy to foreign ministry and provided two notes of protest.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Chargé d'affaires in Ankara has been called to foreign ministry third time in two days.

The notes demand official apology from Dutch Government.

Notably, the Dutch side refused the flight carrying Turkish foreign minister Mövlud Çavuşoğlu to land on Rotterdam airport. Moreover, Dutch police didn’t allow Turkey’s minister of family and social policy Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya to visit Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.