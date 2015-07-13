Turkey hosts first official meeting for establishment of coalition government today

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The official negotiations for the establishment of the coalition government in Turkey start today.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Acting Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will meet with Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu who took the second in the election.

The next meeting will take place on July 14. A.Davutoglu will meet with the Nationalist Movement Party leader, Devlet Bahceli who won 80 parliamentary mandates. A.Davutoglu will hold a meeting with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on July 14 and the People's Democratic Party (HDP) on July 15.

At the first meeting, the leaders will report their terms for the establishment of the new government. After Ramadan holiday, the second round of meetings will take place. A.Davutoglu will meet with the political party leader who has more chance to establish the coalition.