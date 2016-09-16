Turkey detained four persons over suspected plot

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ 4 people, suspected in links with terrorist groups have been detained in Turkey.

Report informs citing Haber7, one of them detained in Ankara, other 3 in Istanbul.

According to the information, they were planning attacks to the British and German embassies in Turkey.

The suspected persons were detained under the embassies' references.

Notably, mentioned states declared their missions closed from September 13 to 17. British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore tweeted: 'Turkish officials take all measures against the threat of terrorism. They rely on them very much. However, it is advisable to close the embassy in such a situation'.