Turkey declares national mobilization against PKK, FETÖ and Daesh

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared national mobilization against the PKK, Daesh, FETÖ and all terror groups, and urged everyone to support Turkey's anti-terror efforts, while he drew attention to the dire situation in Syria's Aleppo and said that Turkey's borders are open to those fleeing the crisis.

"Their target is to abolish Turkey as other states in the region", Turkish leader said.

Report informs referring to the Haberturk, speaking at a meeting with municipal headmen, Erdoğan said that Turkey's determination to fight all terrorist organizations persists and that it will retaliate in kind.

"A total of 9,500 PKK terrorists have been killed, injured, or captured since the start of Turkey's anti-terror operations" Erdoğan said, adding that in Syria and Iraq Turkey has killed 1,800 YPG and Daesh terrorists, said Erdoğan and also highlighted that Turkey will welcome the people of Aleppo fleeing the city.