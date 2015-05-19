Turkey celebrates Day of Youth and Sports

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey celebrated a national holiday - Day of Youth and Sports on May 19 annually.

Report informs, it is dedicated to thegetting the leader of the national-revolutionary movement and the War of Independence Mustafa Kemal Ataturk into the power on May 19, 1919 in the Turkish city of Samsun and the announcement of mobilization against foreign intervention.This day is considered the official date of commencement of the war for the independence of Turkey.

Later Ataturk in a speech on May 19 declared his birthday (his real date of birth is unknown).

On June 20, 1938 a law was passed, according to which the Day of Youth and Sports was declared on May 19.

Young people who made up the core of the national liberation movement in Turkey, and the future of the nascent Turkish Republic in their hands therefore, this holiday dedicated to youth.

Parades of youth, sports and cultural events dedicated to the beginning of the struggle for independence are held on this day in Turkey.