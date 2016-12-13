 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey and Russia officials to meet on Aleppo

    Tu​rkish foreign ministry and intelligence officials will attend the meeting

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish foreign ministry and intelligence officials are to meet Wednesday with their Russian counterparts regarding Syria's Aleppo, where more than 150,000 civilians remain trapped in opposition controlled parts amid relentless regime attacks, airstrikes and shelling.

    Report informs referring to the Haber 7, Ankara is working with the U.S., Iran, Russia, EU, and Gulf countries to help evacuate the opposition from Aleppo.

    Speaking in a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Lubomír Zaorálek in Ankara on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed that Turkey is conducting talks with all related parties on Syria.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi