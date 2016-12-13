Turkey and Russia officials to meet on Aleppo

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish foreign ministry and intelligence officials are to meet Wednesday with their Russian counterparts regarding Syria's Aleppo, where more than 150,000 civilians remain trapped in opposition controlled parts amid relentless regime attacks, airstrikes and shelling.

Report informs referring to the Haber 7, Ankara is working with the U.S., Iran, Russia, EU, and Gulf countries to help evacuate the opposition from Aleppo.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Lubomír Zaorálek in Ankara on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed that Turkey is conducting talks with all related parties on Syria.