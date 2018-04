Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ As part of FETÖ investigation 58 employees of "Turk Telekom" have been detained as a suspect .

Report informs citing the Sabah 37 of suspects were arrested.

According to the information, 21 suspects have been released under judicial supervision. Furthermore, search for another 31 suspects continues.

During the first operations 11 employees of company detained.