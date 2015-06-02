Total not precludes its return to Iran

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Oil and gas company Total does not preclude its return to the Iranian market after the lifting of international sanctions, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"The work of any company will depend on the lifting of sanctions. If all goes well, it may take time. Let's see what will be signed. Iran is the second largest gas country, one of the largest oil-producing countries ", said CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

P.Pouyanne noted that the company has worked for many years in Iran, and Total is "more connected" with this country.

Total stopped the supply of oil products to Iran in 2010, in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the European Union due to Iranian nuclear program.