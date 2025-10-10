Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Tokayev: North-South Corridor opens new opportunities for expanding ties within CIS

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 13:51
    Tokayev: North-South Corridor opens new opportunities for expanding ties within CIS

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated that the North-South Corridor opens direct access for CIS countries to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia, Report informs.

    He was speaking at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.

    "The North-South Corridor opens direct access for CIS countries to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. At the same time, the East-West and Trans-Caspian routes, in conjunction with China's Belt and Road megaproject, are transforming the CIS into a unique land bridge across Eurasia. The recently launched Dostyk-Moiynty railway line in Kazakhstan, which marks the beginning of the Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor, is designed to enhance our region's transit capacity," he said.

    Tokayev proposed considering the possibility of developing a Unified Digital Transport and Logistics Map of the CIS, which would consolidate national infrastructure plans and create a coherent space for transport connectivity, facilitating investment.

    According to Tokayev, work on the Concept for Connecting the Main Transport Arteries Passing through the CIS Countries is nearing completion. To improve the efficiency of cargo flow management and reduce costs, he proposed supplementing the document with provisions on the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

    "According to the results of last year, the total trade turnover of CIS countries increased by 8% and reached $110 billion. At the same time, Kazakhstan's trade with CIS countries has grown by 50% over the past five years, reaching $38 billion. These figures clearly demonstrate that the Commonwealth's trade and economic potential, although significant, is not yet exhausted," he added.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan North-South Transport Corridor
    Tokayev: "Şimal-Cənub" dəhlizi MDB-də əlaqələrin genişləndirilməsi üçün yeni imkanlar açır
    Токаев: Коридор "Север – Юг" открывает новые возможности для расширения связей в СНГ

    Latest News

    14:41

    Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Foreign policy
    14:30

    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    14:28

    Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or Baku

    Region
    14:24
    Photo

    Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    14:19

    Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation format

    Region
    14:18

    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025

    Finance
    14:07

    Remains belonging to 10 or more people discovered in Azerbaijan's Balligaya

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed