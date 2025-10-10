Tokayev: North-South Corridor opens new opportunities for expanding ties within CIS

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated that the North-South Corridor opens direct access for CIS countries to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia, Report informs.

He was speaking at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.

"The North-South Corridor opens direct access for CIS countries to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. At the same time, the East-West and Trans-Caspian routes, in conjunction with China's Belt and Road megaproject, are transforming the CIS into a unique land bridge across Eurasia. The recently launched Dostyk-Moiynty railway line in Kazakhstan, which marks the beginning of the Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor, is designed to enhance our region's transit capacity," he said.

Tokayev proposed considering the possibility of developing a Unified Digital Transport and Logistics Map of the CIS, which would consolidate national infrastructure plans and create a coherent space for transport connectivity, facilitating investment.

According to Tokayev, work on the Concept for Connecting the Main Transport Arteries Passing through the CIS Countries is nearing completion. To improve the efficiency of cargo flow management and reduce costs, he proposed supplementing the document with provisions on the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

"According to the results of last year, the total trade turnover of CIS countries increased by 8% and reached $110 billion. At the same time, Kazakhstan's trade with CIS countries has grown by 50% over the past five years, reaching $38 billion. These figures clearly demonstrate that the Commonwealth's trade and economic potential, although significant, is not yet exhausted," he added.