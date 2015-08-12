Three persons declaring Turkey's Shirnak province as "autonomous region" arrested

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Three persons were arrested in Turkey's Shirnak province as a result of operation conducted by the security forces, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to the report, security forces carried out investigations in 10 addresses in the province, as well as at the houses of a representative of the Kurds living in Turkey, which acts as the province chairman of the Democratic Party of Regions and the local mayor. A member of the Board of Shirnak municipality Kamil Kulter, DBP leaders Salih Urek and Leyla Islek were arrested. Shirnak municipality chairman Serhat Kadirhan, co-chairman of the municipality Eylem Onuk, Deputy Mayor Murat Kabul, DBP's local chairman Salih Gulenc, his deputy Zozan Anik, the regional chairman of DBP Ramadan Ogur were not found in their homes.

Yesterday the leaders of the organization violated the country's constitution, they declared Shirnak as "autonomous region" and the activity of the Turkish state bodies as "illegal".