Three parties won seats in Georgian parliament

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three parties won seats in the Georgian parliament on party lists after the elections, which took place on October 8

Report informs citing the TASS, Georgian Central Election Commission unveiled the final results of the voting.

The "Georgian Dream" party gained 48.7% of votes, the party "United National Movement" (UNM) - 27.1%, and the block "David Tarkhan-Mouravi, Irma Inashvili - Alliance of Patriots of Georgia" - 5.0 %.

Other political associations failed to gain 5% of the votes required by Georgia law to enter parliament.

According to the final results of elections, 77 - elected on party lists, "Georgian Dream" party won 44 seats, UNM - 27 seats and the "Alliance of Georgian Patriots" - 6 seats.

Georgia's Parliament consists of 150 members: 77 elected from party lists and 73 - single-seat constituencies.

According to the Georgian CEC, "Georgian Dream" party candidates won in 23 out of 73 single-mandate constituencies. In the remaining 50 single-member districts, none of the candidates received more than 50% + 1 vote needed to determine the winner, so there will be held the second round, which is scheduled for 30 October.