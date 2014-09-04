​The parliament of Georgia adopted the resolution on Ukraine

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Parliament of Georgia adopted the resolution on events in Ukraine. Report informs citing "Georgia-online", the document was supported by 81 MPs. In the resolution, the parliament of Georgia condemns the aggression which is carried out towards sovereign Ukraine and urges the Russian Federation to refuse any attempts to solve disagreements of political and economic character by power methods.

The parliament of Georgia also urges NATO and the European Union to take effective measures for strengthening safety of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova and for this purpose to accelerate integration into united euroatlantic system.