The largest volume of imports of gasoline and fuel in Georgia accounts for Azerbaijan and Romania

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Import of oil products in Georgia in July 2014 compared to June of this year increased by 31.2 thousand tons and amounted to 103.3 thousand tons. Report informs citing to the "Georgia-online", it was said in the Union of petroleum products importers Georgia (SING).

According to SING, the import of oil products in Georgia since the beginning of 2014 amounted to 488.1 thousand tons. Including gasoline imports amounted to 210.1 thousand tons and diesel fuel - 278 thousand tons.The largest volume of gasoline and diesel fuel imports in 2014, by country, Romania accounts for - 171.4 thousand tons, that is 35.1% of total imports. Followed by Azerbaijan - 122.9 thousand tons, accounting for 25.2% of total imports; Bulgaria - 75.2 thousand tons, accounting for 15.4% of total imports; Greece - 59.8 thousand tons (12.3% of total imports); Russia - 37.8 thousand tons, accounting for 7.7% of total imports; Turkey - 19.1 thousand tons, which is 3.9% of total imports.