Tehran lays out seven conditions for any talks with Washington

Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the US government for the start of any discussions, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

According to Report, Rezaei wrote about the matter on X.

"Tehran's message is clear and unequivocal: if Washington wants to get out of the deadlock it has created, it has no option other than accepting Iran's rights and conditions," the general said.

Iran's seven main conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and normalizing relations with the United States are: an end to military operations; the release of frozen assets; the lifting of the naval blockade; the removal of economic and political sanctions; the withdrawal of US naval and air forces from the region; payment of war reparations; and an end to threats and insults.