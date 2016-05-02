Tbilisi to host conference on Georgia's security with participation of OSCE Chief

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Annual Georgia Defence and Security Conference will be held in Tbilisi, May 24-25.

Report informs citing the TASS, issues of regional and international security, the impact of the problems of modern international order for small countries and a number of other issues will be discussed in forum.

The forum will be attended by members of the Government and the Parliament of Georgia, representatives of non-governmental organizations, experts, as well as 300 foreign guests. According to the organizers of the conference, the participants will include special representative of NATO Secretary General for South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai and OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier.

The conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Georgia with the assistance of the US Atlantic Council.