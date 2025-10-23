Tbilisi hosts first-ever Finance Summit within Silk Road Forum

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    • 23 October, 2025
    The first-ever Tbilisi Finance Summit was held within the framework of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

    The event opened with welcoming speeches by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and President of the National Bank of Georgia Natia Turnava.

    The summit focused on the development of future financial technologies, the creation of innovative infrastructure in the region, and transforming the Middle Corridor into a key hub for global trade and digital finance.

    Central bank leaders, representatives of the financial sector, major companies, and experts from various countries participated in the event. Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili highlighted Georgia's reforms in innovation and high technology, noting that the government actively supports innovative startups and high-tech projects.

    The Tbilisi Finance Summit is regarded as a step forward in positioning Georgia as a center for digital and economic connectivity in the South Caucasus while fostering new cooperation opportunities in the region's financial and innovation ecosystem.

    V Tbilisi İpək Yolu Forumu çərçivəsində ilk dəfə Maliyyə Sammiti keçirilib
    В рамках V Тбилисского форума "Шелковый путь" впервые прошел Финансовый саммит

