    Tashkent to host Int'l Forum on Multimodal Transportation on November 12

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:41
    Tashkent to host Int'l Forum on Multimodal Transportation on November 12

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has announced that an International Forum on Multimodal Transportation will be held in Tashkent on November 12, Report informs referring to the press service of the Uzbek president.

    "I am confident that all our initiatives related to transport will be comprehensively discussed at the International Forum on Multimodal Transportation, which will be held in Tashkent on November 12. We look forward to the active participation of national delegations, including transport ministers, heads of major logistics companies and associations, academics, and experts," Mirziyoyev said at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    The Uzbek president also wished great success to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is taking over as chairman of the Organization. He expressed confidence that the Gabala Declaration, adopted today, will serve to implement jointly promoted initiatives and plans and will make a worthy contribution to the overall development of member states and the prosperity of fraternal peoples.

    Noyabrın 12-də Daşkənddə Beynəlxalq Multimodal Nəqliyyat Forumu keçiriləcək
    В Ташкенте 12 ноября пройдет Международный форум по мультимодальным перевозкам

