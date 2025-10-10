Tajikistan, Armenia discuss boosting economic cooperation

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met during the CIS Heads of State Council to discuss strengthening the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, according to the press service of the Tajik president, Report informs.

The leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of the legal framework, which covers key sectors and allows both sides to realize their potential in mutually beneficial areas.

They also exchanged views on collaboration within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations.