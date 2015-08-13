Switzerland cancels sanctions against Iran

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The decision on the cancellation of Switzerland's sanctions imposed against Iran comes into force today.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The board's statement on the matter says: "We welcome the Nuclear Agreement reached between Iran and the "six " countries (United States, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China) on the settlement of nuclear issue. This understanding opens political and economic prospects including bilateral relations."

Switzerland imposed sanctions towards Iran in February 2007.