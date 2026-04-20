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    Suren Papikyan, Kevin Hamilton mull Armenia-NATO cooperation and regional security

    Region
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 12:41
    Suren Papikyan, Kevin Hamilton mull Armenia-NATO cooperation and regional security

    Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received Kevin Hamilton, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, in Yerevan on Monday, Report informs via Armnepress.

    According to a readout, Minister Papikyan congratulated Special Representative Hamilton on assuming office and wished him success.

    "During the meeting, issues related to the current state and prospects of Armenia–NATO cooperation were discussed. The sides also addressed regional and international security issues," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    Suren Papikyan Kevin Hamilton Armenia North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
    Kevin Hamilton Suren Papikyanla NATO və Ermənistan əməkdaşlığını müzakirə edib
    Кевин Гамильтон обсудил с Суреном Папикяном сотрудничество НАТО и Армении

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