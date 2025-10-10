Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 10:44
    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    The Summit of the CIS Heads of State has started in Dushanbe.

    According to Report, the meeting began with a photo ceremony.

    The event is being held in a closed format.

    The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the meeting.

    CIS summit Dushanbe
    Düşənbədə MDB Dövlət Başçılarının sammiti başlayıb
    Саммит глав государств стартовал в Душанбе

    Latest News

    11:42

    President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

    Foreign policy
    11:37

    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Region
    11:25

    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Foreign policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

    Milli Majlis
    11:13
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%

    Business
    10:46

    40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9

    Domestic policy
    10:44

    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    Region
    10:38

    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Other countries
    All News Feed