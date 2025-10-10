Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe
- 10 October, 2025
- 10:44
The Summit of the CIS Heads of State has started in Dushanbe.
According to Report, the meeting began with a photo ceremony.
The event is being held in a closed format.
The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the meeting.
